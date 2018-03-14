Youth Center Kid’s Night Out

Parents take a break while the Los Alamitos Youth Center entertains the kids at Kid’s Night Out on March 16 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at The Youth Center in Los Alamitos. The Theme is “St. Patrick Day’s Festivities,” and kids will create a paper chain rainbow, leprechaun and four-leaf clover wand. Activities will be a gold hunt and St. Patrick’s Day basketball. A movie to be shown and popcorn plus chocolate gold coins will be served. Pizza, a snack and drink are available for an additional $3, or can kids can bring their own. Cost is $15 for one child, and $10 for siblings. For more information or to sign up, please visit online at www.theyouthcenter.org or call 562-493-4043.