The Youth Center’s Kid’s Night Out

Parents take a break while the Youth Center entertains the kids at Kid’s Night Out on April 20 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at The Youth Center in Los Alamitos. Theme is “Detective Mystery Party,” and kids will create a secret message sign, do fingerprint forensics and build a personal CSI kit. Activities will be a string laser game, follow the footsteps scavenger hunt, and balloon fun. A movie to be shown and popcorn plus cookies will be served. Pizza, a snack and drink is available for an additional $3, or can kids can bring their own. Cost is $15 for one child, and $10 for siblings. For more information or to sign up, please visit online at www.theyouthcenter.org or call 562-493-4043.