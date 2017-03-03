Weekend of Art in Los Al

The Los Alamitos Recreation & Community Services Department and the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Commission recently announced the return of the Weekend of Art in Los Alamitos.

The exhibition will open to the public on Friday, March 17 from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday, March 19 from noon-5 p.m. An opening ceremony will take place on Friday, March 17 at 6 p.m. with light appetizers and entertainment. Demonstrations in various art genres for children and adults will be taking place on Saturday, March 18. The closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. The closing ceremony will include food, arts and crafts booths, entertainment, and an awards ceremony.

This event is free to the public and welcomes all skill levels and ages. Winning artists will receive a gift card to the Art Supply Warehouse in Westminster and an award ribbon. If you or someone you know would like to participate as a visual or performing artist, please visit www.cityoflosalamitos.org for an application and more information. For questions, please contact the Recreation and Community Services Department at 562-430-1073.