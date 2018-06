Teen Pizza Party Summer Reading Kickoff

Tuesday, June 19, 4 p.m.

Kickoff the summer reading program by eating pizza, browsing new books, and taking part in our tie-dye activity. Bring your appetite and a white t-shirt, pillowcase, or anything you want with a design. Must be cotton or rayon. Ages 11 to 19.

Los Alamitos-Rossmoor Library

12700 Montecito Road

Seal Beach 90740

562-430-1048

ocpl.lar@occr.ocgov.com