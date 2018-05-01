The Sunset Beach Art Festival is held each year on Mother’s Day weekend. It's a weekend of Fun with free admission to all of the events. A free shuttle from Starbucks will run all day. On the greenbelt, over 100 artists and craft persons display their wares; in the community center, local bands & musicians entertain all weekend. There is food, a Beer & Wine pavilion, a Kid's Booth and even a juried art exhibit ~ the Firehouse Art Gallery, where you can admire and buy fine art and enjoy art submitted from 7 local schools and hundreds of students. It’s the perfect place to spend Mother's Day with Mom and to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

The Community Center and Firehouse Gallery are on 12th Street Sunset Beach. You’ll see live entertainment at the center and a juried art exhibit in the gallery.

Craft booths are located on the grass area/greenbelt between N. Pacific and S. Pacific from Broadway to 7th Street.

The money raised at the Art Festival goes towards education grants for those in the community heading to college or looking to change their career; art programs for the local school; and charities for the mentally ill, homeless families and women in abusive situations.

Our small community whole-heartedly welcomes all to the Festival. Come see what makes our neighbors, family. The 51th Annual Sunset Beach Mother’s Day Art Festival, will be Saturday, May 12, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 13, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.