Spring Garden Tour

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club is presenting its 15th Annual Garden Tour, a fundraiser for local charities, on Sunday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit five Rossmoor gardens and the outdoor marketplace, which will be open at Rush Park beginning at 11 a.m. and will include a variety of vendors, food trucks and a plant sale featuring succulents and air plants priced from $5 to $50. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance from club members, from participating local merchants or online. Tickets will also be available at Rush Park the day of the tour. For more information, visit www.rossmoorwomansclub.com.