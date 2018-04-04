Seal Beach Classic Car Show

Thousands of attendees ranging from families and friends, to extreme auto enthusiasts will spend the day viewing nearly 550 vintage cars in nearly 30 classes at this judged event. Festivities include live music throughout the day from bands on three different stages (That Cover Band, Down the Hatch, Flying Squad, OC Invaders Band, and The Ramblers with Smith Sisters), fun and interesting vendor and nostalgic displays, a Pinewood Derby, celebrity appearances, Seal Beach Lion’s pancake breakfast and hotdog lunch, and a return by popular demand of the People’s Choice Award.

The event is free and open to the public, with ample free parking again this year, at the Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach, with pedestrian and shuttle access to the show. The show is taking place Saturday, April 28, at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Seal Beach. This is the one-day a year Main Street becomes an official “walk-street.”