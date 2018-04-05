Rossmoor Woman’s Club Meeting

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club has its monthly general membership meeting at the Grand Events Center in Long Beach, starting at 10:45 a.m. The luncheon meeting will include a fashion show and a presentation on the Assistance League of Long Beach. Membership in the Rossmoor Woman’s Club is open to residents throughout Orange County, Long Beach and surrounding areas. For membership information e mail membership_chair@rossmoorwomansclub.com or call 562-810-7139.