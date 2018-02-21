RLA Republican Women Federated

Candidates running in local and statewide Republican primaries will speak at the Rossmoor Los Alamitos Republican Women Federated breakfast meeting on Saturday, March 17. The buffet breakfast meeting will be at the Cypress Marriott Courtyard, 5865 Katella Ave., starting at 9:30 a.m. The following candidates have been invited to speak:

Steven Bailey, Attorney General

David Clifford, Congress, 47th district

Dr. A. Coronado, Assembly, 65th district

Tyler Diep, Assembly, 72nd district

Eric Early, Attorney General

Greg Haskins, Assembly, 72nd district

Tony Rackauckas, Attorney General (incumbent)

Todd Spitzer, Attorney General

The breakfast meeting is $23 for members and $25 for non-members. Seating is limited and reservations are a must by Monday, March 12.

Contact: Chris.Barnes4727@gmail.com or 562-865-3258.