Republican Women Federated Meeting

RLA Republican Women Federated will award scholarships to two local high school students on Saturday, April 21 during the club’s annual fundraiser at Old Ranch Country Club, starting at 11:30 a.m. The club represents northwest Orange County and greater Long Beach. With a Hawaiian luau theme, tickets are just $45 and includes:

· Hawaiian plated lunch, dessert buffet and no-host bar

· Entertainment that will make you think you’re in Hawaii

· Opportunity drawing for outstanding gifts

· Local, state and national representatives mingling with guests

For more information, contact Chris Barnes at 562-865-3258 or Chris.Barnes4727@gmail.com.