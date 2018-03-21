OCW Spring Fling Fun Raiser

Officers’ Wives’ Club and Friends of Long Beach Annual Spring Fling, April 4

OWC’s annual college scholarship “Fun” Raiser for dependents of Military Personnel will be held on Wednesday, April 4. Held at a lovely waterfront venue close to Seal Beach, Leisure World and Los Alamitos this elegant luncheon will include a fashion show and boutique vendors. Boutique shopping starts at 10:30 a.m. followed by lunch and the fashion show at noon. Guests who are not members are welcome, both ladies and gentlemen. (Several men are usually in the fashion show with member models.) Contact Marjorie at (562) 598 - 3633 for further information.