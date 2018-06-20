Music, Movies Event Series In Los Al

Come on out and enjoy live entertainment, fun activities for the kids, and a movie under the summer stars. July 14 at Orville R. Lewis Park (3662 Kempton Dr.)

• Live entertainment by La Sirena

• Movie – Disney’s Coco

The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Commission along with the Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department invites the community to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for some summer time fun. Food trucks will be on hand with the live entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the movie beginning at dusk. Please visit www.cityoflosalamitos.org/recreation for more information.