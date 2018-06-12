Music, Movies Event Series in Los Al

Come on out and enjoy live entertainment, fun activities for the kids, and a movie under the summer stars. The Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department “brings quality of life” for families and the community with the 2018 summer band and movie schedule.

June 23 at Laurel Park (10862 Bloomfield Avenue)

• Live entertainment by Reckless

• Movie – Disney’s The Lion King

The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Commission along with the Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department invites the community to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for some summer time fun. Food trucks will be on hand with the live entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the movie beginning at dusk. Please visit www.cityoflosalamitos.org/recreation for more information.