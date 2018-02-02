Miller Children’s Hospital Silent Auction

The annual Miller Children’s Hospital Long Beach Auxiliary Designer Fashion Show, luncheon and silent auction will raise funds to support the remodel of a pediatric playroom at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. The runway will feature designs by Grayse. Items for auction include: opportunity drawings, restaurant gift certificates, gift baskets, gourmet food and jewelry. Tickets are $95. For more information, contact Margie Penny at 562-431-9650 or marjipenny@charter.net. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency, Long Beach and begins at 10 a.m.