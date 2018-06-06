Los Al/Rossmoor Library Teen Volunteers

Calling all teen volunteers! The Los Alamitos-Rossmoor Library wants you to help out at the library this summer. Volunteer opportunities are open to ages 12-17. To get started, just attend one of five volunteer orientation sessions to schedule your summer volunteering time. Volunteer orientation dates: Sat. June 9, 2-4 p.m., or Mon.-Thurs., June 11-14, 5-6:30 p.m.

Los Alamitos-Rossmoor Library, 12700 Montecito Road, Seal Beach 90740. For more information call 562-430-1048, or email to ocpl.lar@occr.ocgov.com.