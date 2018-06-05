La Palma’s Fitness Run For Fun

Start your Fourth of July off with the 38th La Palma Fitness Run for Fun, which will be held on Wednesday, July 4, starting at 7:30 a.m. The run will start near La Palma’s Central Park, 7821 Walker St. This event features a competitive 5K Run, 10K Run, and a competitive 5K Walk – one of the few in Southern California. Parents can also introduce their children to the joy of running in the non-competitive Yankee Doodle Dash for participants’ ages 2 to 12 years old. Yankee Doodle Dash runners will receive an official race bib and a participation medal.

You benefit by registering early. Register before June 30 for $37. By registering online you will receive a commemorative race shirt (excludes the Yankee Doodle Dash participants) and all runners finishing the race will receive a finisher medal.

For more information, including pricing and to register, please visit: www.cityoflapalma.org/Run or call 714-690-3350.