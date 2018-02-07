Parents let the Youth Center entertain the kids while you have a night off. Kid’s Night Out – Valentine’s Day Party will be on Friday, Feb. 16 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Youth Center at 10909 Oak St., in Los Alamitos. There will be crafts such as making heart wreaths and games like Heart Bingo. Featured treats include Valentine’s Day cookies, and a movie, “Alice In Wonderland,” plus popcorn will be served. Cost is $15 per child and siblings get in for $10. Kids can get a pizza meal for an additional $3. Sign up by visiting online at theyouthcenter.org.