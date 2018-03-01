How to write a book workshop at library

Ever thought about writing a book? There's never been an easier time to try and the Los Alamitos/Rossmoor Library is going to help you. Author Anne Cleveland will present a basic primer showing how to put a story together.

She will also discuss the traditional publishing industry vs. self-publishing. Anne has lots of experience, she not only writes a contemporary Scotland Yard mystery series but also writes historical stand-alone books. She is a member of the International Thriller Writers, Mystery Writers of American and the Historical Novel Society.

The Program will be held of Sunday March 18 at 2 p.m. at the Los Alamitos/Rossmoor Library. The Library is located at 12700 Montecito Rd. in Seal Beach. For further information and to sign up for this popular program, visit the Library or call 562-430-1048.