The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA), along with the Small Business Development Center and Long Beach City College, invite business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to attend a free Small Business Tax Seminar in Long Beach on Wednesday, April 4.

Those looking for assistance with state and federal tax issues, as well as those who want to expand their business knowledge, will benefit from the informative presentations. Topic discussions will include avoiding common sales and use tax problems, employee versus independent contractor, better business through better records, and forms of ownership. Representatives from the CDTFA, Employment Development Department, Franchise Tax Board, and the Internal Revenue Service will conduct presentations and answer questions.

Event: Small Business Tax Seminar

Date: Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (check-in begins at 8:00 a.m.)

Place: Long Beach City College, 4901 E. Carson Street, Building T-1200, Long Beach, CA 90808.

Registration: Online at cdtfa.ca.gov. Persons requiring special assistance should call 888-847-9652.