Join Kinesiology professor Andrea Metzker and professional dancer and fitness instructor Katie Istvan at noon on Sunday for an hour-long fitness/self-defense class especially for teens at Xtend Barre, 308 Main St., in Seal Beach.

“Young people have a lot more power than they are aware of,” said Metzker. “We want them to feel safe and be aware of situations and people to avoid and to know verbal strategies and physical skills to get out of harm’s way that they could use for a lifetime.”

Participants should wear comfortable workout clothes and athletic (closed toe) shoes. No experience is necessary. The cost is $25 for the workshop. For more information, contact Andrea Metzker at 562-355-9641 or by email at ametzker@cpp.edu.