Fish derby at the Pier

The Los Alamitos/Seal Beach Rotary Club is co-sponsoring the 26th Annual Kid’s Fishing Derby on the Pier.

The Kid’s Fishing Derby on the Pier will take place on Saturday, August 19 at the Seal Beach Pier.

Free registration is from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

The tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at noon. Participants are invited to bring their own rods and reels or borrow them at the event.

Trophies will be provided for the largest fish caught. The event is open to all youth through 15 years of age.

Bait will be provided for free.

Other co-sponsors include the Lions Club of Seal Beach and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Lions Club of Seal Beach will provide a free pancake breakfast for all derby registrants.

For information about the Los Alamitos/Seal Beach Rotary Club visit the website at www.losalsealbeachrotary.org.