Democratic SB club meeting

The Democratic Club of Seal Beach will host its monthly meeting on May 8, at the Montecito Center.

Topics will include the June 5 Primary and local environmental news. Featured Speakers: Hans Keirstead, Endorsed Democratic OC 48th Candidate; Heather Altman, Environmental Consultant: Los Cerritos Wetlands Update; Nia Hartman: Voter info, Vote by Mail, Provisional ballots. The meeting will start at 6:45 p.m.

The Montecito Center is located at 12341 Montecito Road, Rossmoor, CA 90720.

For info and to RSVP: email DemocraticClubofSealBeach@gmail.com.

Telephone: 562-260-5135; website: demsealbeach.org.