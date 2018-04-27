Democratic Club Of West OC Meeting

DCWOC’s May meeting showcases three local Democrats running in the June primary—Duke Nguyen, candidate for OC Sheriff-Coroner; Brendon Perkins, candidate for County Supervisor in District 2; and Cottie Petrie-Norris, candidate for Assembly in AD74. What are the responsibilities of these offices? And why do these candidates believe they’re right for the job? Join us, find out, and become a more informed voter. DCWOC includes, Los Alamitos, Rossmoor and Cypress. Thursday, May 3 at 6:45 p.m., at 18222 Santa Joanana, Fountain Valley, 92708. For info call Phil at 310-871-2083. Free.