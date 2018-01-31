Democratic Club of West OC Meeting

DCWOC welcomes California 34th Senate District candidate, Gerrie Schipske, to their February meeting. She is a healthcare and ethics attorney and educator and former LB City council member. Hear what she hopes to do for the 34th District, which stretches from Long Beach to Santa Ana and Huntington Beach to Anaheim. Non-members welcome. Refreshments included. The DCWOC includes Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Cypress and La Palma. Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6:45 p.m. New location: 18222 Santa Joanana, Fountain Valley, 92708. For info call Phil at 310-871-2083.