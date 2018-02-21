Democratic Club of West OC

Who is Josh Lowenthal and why is he hoping to represent California’s 72nd Assembly District? Attend the DCWOC’s March meeting and discover for yourself. The 72nd AD stretches from Seal Beach to Fountain Valley, and includes Los Alamitos and Rossmoor. Event is free to attend. Refreshments included. The DCWOC includes Los Alamitos, Rossmoor and Cypress. Thursday, March 1 at 6:45 p.m. 18222 Santa Joanana, Fountain Valley, 92708. For more info call Phil at 310-871-2083.