Democratic Club of Seal Beach Meeting

The Democratic Club of Seal Beach will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 10, at 6:45 p.m. At the Montecito Center, 12341 Montecito Rd., Rossmoor, CA 90720.

The focus will be on “Building a Blue Bench.”

Featured CA State Candidates:

Jestin Samson, CA Senate 34 th District

District Tom Umberg, CA Senate 34th District

Featured OC Candidates:

Duke Nguyen, OC Sheriff

Nathaniel Epstein, OC Assessor

Matt Nguyen, OC Bd. Of Education, Area #2.

For info and to RSVP: email DemocraticClubofSealBeach@gmail.com, or call 562-260-5135.