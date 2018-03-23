Democratic Club of Seal Beach Meeting

Event Date:
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - 6:45pm
The Democratic Club of Seal Beach will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 10, at 6:45 p.m. At the Montecito Center, 12341 Montecito Rd., Rossmoor, CA 90720.
The focus will be on “Building a Blue Bench.”
Featured CA State Candidates:
-
Jestin Samson, CA Senate 34th District
-
Tom Umberg, CA Senate 34th District
Featured OC Candidates:
-
Duke Nguyen, OC Sheriff
-
Nathaniel Epstein, OC Assessor
-
Matt Nguyen, OC Bd. Of Education, Area #2.
For info and to RSVP: email DemocraticClubofSealBeach@gmail.com, or call 562-260-5135.