Cypress Senior Center 25th Anniversary

The Cypress City Council and Senior Citizens Commission invite the community to attend the Senior Center’s 25th anniversary celebration on Wednesday, June 20 at 9031 Grindlay St. The celebration ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by an open house until 5:30 p.m.

The community is invited for food, entertainment, class demonstrations and much more. This is also an opportunity to discover all of the recreation programs, resources, education, and social opportunities offered at the Senior Center year-round.

For additional information regarding the 25th anniversary celebration or Senior Center programs, call 714-229-2005 or visit cypressrec.com.