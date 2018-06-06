Have you visited the Farmers Market lately? There are plenty of certified local organically grown fruits and veggies to choose from, as well as farm fresh eggs, fresh baked breads and baguettes, fresh hummus, honey, award-winning tamales, and much more! The Cypress Farmers Market is open all year long rain or shine.

Come out and support the Cypress Farmers Market this Saturday. Our market is still growing and with the community’s continued support we know it will grow into a thriving success.

Held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the corner of Katella and Lexington in the Cottonwood Church parking lot.

For more information about the Farmers Market, or to inquire about vendor opportunities please contact Enriched Farms at 818-699-6204 or visit www.enrichedfarms.com.