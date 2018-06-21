Cypress Concert on the Green

L.A.vation (U2 Tribute) - L.A.vation has faithfully crafted an amazingly accurate show, incorporating memorable stage elements from past U2 concerts with "spot-on" musical execution, all the while emphasizing the pride and passion of the four lads from Dublin.

Come enjoy free Concerts on the Green. All concerts are open to the public and are held at Cypress Civic Center Green, 5275 Orange Ave. beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday evenings. Arts and Crafts will be available for children starting at 5:30 p.m. Festival seating, picnics, families and lawn chairs encouraged. No seating set up prior to 2 p.m. on Friday. Light refreshments available for purchase. No Alcohol. For more information call 714-229-6780.