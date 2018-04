The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host it monthly networking breakfast at the Residence Inn by Marriott Cypress/Los Alamitos, at 4931 Katella Ave., in Los Alamitos. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Reservations are required, call 714-484-6015. Parking is free. Bring a door prize to promote your product or service. Cost is $20 in advance ($25 at door).

Guest Speaker: Cypress School District Superintendent Anne Silavs