Comic Expo returns to Long Beach

Acclaimed writer Don McGregor – whose groundbreaking work on Black Panther in various series (beginning with JUNGLE ACTION in the 1970s) is one of the inspirations for the current hit Marvel movie – makes a rare West Coast appearance as Long Beach Comic Expo’s first-ever Guest of Honor. Kids 10 and younger get in for free with an adult pass. Limit - two kids passes per adult. Long Beach Comic Expo is Feb 17-18. For more details and tickets, go to LongBeachComicExpo.com.