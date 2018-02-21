Chamber Networking Breakfast

The Los Alamitos Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly networking breakfast will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 5865 Katella Ave., just west of Valley View Street.

The guest speaker will be personal trainer Steve Appleby, who specializes in senior fitness, weight management, post rehab, sports conditioning, and general fitness of all age groups. Appleby works out of, On the Ball Fitness, 4107 Ball Road in Cypress.

To RSVP or get more information, call the chamber office at 562-598-6659.