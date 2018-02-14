CERT offering basic emergency training at JFTB

West County CERT is holding a basic training course in March at the Joint Forces Training Base. This is a good opportunity to find out more about CERT and prepare yourself and family for an emergency event.

The CERT Basic Training course covers disaster response skills, such as basic fire suppression, light search and rescue, team organization, disaster medical operations and emotional first aid. Using the classroom and practical exercise training CERT members are better able to assist their family, neighborhood or workplace following an event when first responders (paramedics, fire, police) are not immediately available to help.

Course Dates:

· Friday, March 16 - 6 to 9 p.m.*

· Saturday, March 17 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.*

· Friday, March 23 - 6 to 9 p.m.*

· Saturday, March 24 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.*

*Four days = one class

Location: Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base (JFTB) - Veterans Service Center Building 244.

There is no charge for the course and is open to anyone 18 years or older; 16+ with parent or guardian permission; 14+ with parent or guardian participation.

Sign up at: westcountycertacademy@gmail.com.

Questions, call Jeanette Vella at 562-972-0006.