Cardiovascular Seminar

Does Your Heart Skip A Beat?

Are you experiencing shortness of breath, light-headedness or heart palpitations? You could have symptoms of A-Fib or have too much plaque in your arteries. Learn about our patient centric approach to A-Fib and advanced minimally invasive treatment in heart conditions with chronic total occlusion angioplasty. Join us for a free lecture from our local experts. Call 1.800.MEMORIAL to register.

Tuesday, May 15, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Check-in begins at 5 p.m. Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave., Seal Beach, CA 90740.