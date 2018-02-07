Candidates to speak at RWF meeting

Candidates running in local and statewide Republican primaries will speak at the Saturday, Feb. 17 RLA Republican Women Federated meeting being held at the Courtyard by Marriott, at 5865 Katella Ave. at Valley View. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast, members and guests will hear from the following candidates scheduled to attend:

· Travis Allen – candidate for governor

· Don Barnes – candidate for Orange County undersheriff

· John Cox – candidate for governor

· Mark Meuser – candidate for secretary of state

“This is an outstanding opportunity for citizens of northwest Orange County and greater Long Beach to personally meet the candidates and ask questions without any filters,” said Publicity Chairwoman Robin Itzler, adding that RLA meetings are always fun and informative.

The meeting is just $18 for members and $20 for non-members and includes a continental buffet. To make your reservation contact Chris Barnes by email, at Chris.Barnes4727@gmail or call 562-865-3258.