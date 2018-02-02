B.R.A.I.N. Fundraiser

The Cypress-based organization dedicated to helping those recovering from brain injuries, is hosting a fundraiser in Long Beach on February 16.

The organization is inviting the community to join them at their next fundraiser, Swing Fever, on Friday Feb. 16, at The Grand in Long Beach. Donations fund scholarships and therapy services for brain injury survivors and their families. It will be a night with a silent auction, dinner, and dancing to live big band music for you and your Valentine.

Tickets are $125. To purchase tickets and for more information regarding B.R.A.I.N., please visit the organization’s website at www.thebrainsite.org, or call (714) 828-1760.