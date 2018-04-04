Blackjack & Blues at St. Isidore

St. Isidore Historical Plaza in Los Alamitos will host a live concert of Blues and Pop music with its annual casino night fundraiser on April 28. The casino doors will open at 6 p.m. for beverages, tapas & appetizers, and games — blackjack, roulette, craps, & poker. Prizes and opportunity items will fill the hall. Much in demand, the Whiskey and Cigar Bar will return. The evening highlight will be the live concert starring Kris Doron, a favorite of our local jazz and blues clubs.

Tickets are available on the Plaza website and Facebook pages via the Paypal link and can be reserved with a credit card by calling our office. The $50 entry fee (donation) gives each guest their first beverage, an appetizers buffet, gaming chips, and the Concert – an evening of great music and FUN!

So set out a sparkly Vegas outfit or don your snazziest tropical wear to meet friends new and old at the best party in town - BLACKJACK & BLUES at the Plaza, on Saturday, the 28th.

Event proceeds go to the restoration and preservation of St. Isidore Historical Plaza. The Plaza is dedicated to preserving our California heritage through community events and partnerships. Address: 10961 Reagan Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720; 562-596-9918, visit www.stisidorehistoricalplaza.org.