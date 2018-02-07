Annual Rossmoor Community Festival

This unique event will be held on Sunday May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rush Park, 3021 Blume Dr., Rossmoor. Where else can you spend the day and experience the rides, games, many vendors, food, live entertainment, a dog parade and car show all in one place?

There are still openings for vendors and sponsors. Don’t miss this opportunity! Their website Rossmoorfestival.com has on-line registration for vendors, sponsors, entertainment, car show, dog parade and volunteering. For more information call (562) 799-1401 or send an email at info@rossmoorfestival.com. This annual event is co-sponsored by the Rossmoor Homeowners Association and the Rossmoor Community Service District.