ABB Optical Group, a leading distributor of optical products, recently announced that the Los Alamitos Youth Center will receive a $1,000 grant through the company’s third annual ABB Cares program, which recognizes and celebrates outstanding non-profit organizations throughout the country.

Nominated by Alamitos Eyecare, which serves northwest Orange County, the Los Alamitos Youth Center is devoted to transforming children’s lives, one family at a time. The grant will help fund the supplies for various social, educational, and recreational programs that help enhance the lives of children in the Los Alamitos community.

Since 1952, the Los Alamitos Youth Center has been striving to make a difference in the lives of children. Each year, the Youth Center serves more than 1,500 economically diverse children. Different programs ranging from music, sports, leadership, after-school and summer camp are all offered at a low cost. Scholarships are also provided for families in financial need. These programs remove the limitations of services for children from low-income families.

“Volunteering with the Youth Center has given me the opportunity to see firsthand the impression they make on the children in our community,” said Dr. Avani Patel, owner of Alamitos Eye Care. “The families we support come from all walks of life and these programs give the children a chance to flourish. The generous support of ABB Cares has inspired us and Alamitos Eyecare has pledged to match the $1,000 grant.”

The ABB Cares program recognizes charities that have been nominated by eye care professionals across the country for exceptional programming and community impact. Other 2016 grant recipients are: Addi’s Faith Foundation in Kingwood, Texas; Project Wee Care in Omaha, Neb.; Bobcat Backpacks Program in Radford, Va.; All God’s People in Orland Park, Ill.; Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa; and Lighthouse of Broward in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“We are thrilled to present the Los Alamitos Youth Center with an ABB Cares grant. Through their programs, they have an incredible impact on local students,” said Brad Weinbrum, president of ABB Optical Group. “We appreciate all they do and we thank Dr. Avani Patel and Alamitos Eye Care for brining Los Alamitos Youth Center to our attention. Dr. Patel is passionate about them and that’s what came to life in the ABB Cares nomination.”

For more information about Los Alamitos Youth Center, contact Lina Lumme at lina@theyouthcenter.org or call 562-493-4043. For more information about the ABB Cares program, visit ABBOptical.com.

About Alamitos Eyecare

A graduate of Southern California College of Optometry, Dr. Avani Patel began private practice in 1995 and opened Alamitos Eye Care in 2003. Alamitos Eye Care offers a full scope of primary care, plus LASIK co-management, contact lenses, detecting and diagnosing eye disease, pediatric and geriatric low-vision services, education and patient compliance.