Victorious in its month-long 2017 Community Support Campaign fundraising efforts, The Youth Center in Los Alamitos surpassed its goal of raising $150,000 by raising more than $202,000.

“We did it!” said Campaign Chairperson Gina Phillips. “We’d like to thank all the contributors, board members, staff and volunteers for making it a success!”

The money raised helps sustain the center’s efforts to make a difference in the lives of children and their families in the coming year.

More than 100 campaigners turned to the community to raise the necessary funds that drive all The Youth Center’s programs which annually impact more than 3,000 children. Activities benefiting from their efforts include their After School Programs, elementary school age Music Program, their new Summer Camp S.H.A.R.K., Teen Camp, Leadership Academy and the Every 15 Minutes bi-annual teen drunk driving determent event at Los Alamitos High School, which was recently held in March.

“Many of our parents benefit directly from our efforts in the form of full or partial scholarships so their children are able to participate in our activities,” said Executive Director Lina Lumme. “This year, the need was greater than in the past for scholarships. We look forward to helping many thanks to generous contributions from the community.”

The Youth Center is funded by their efforts during campaign for the year ahead, and does not receive any governmental support. Through collaborative social, educational and recreational programs for kids ages 5 to 17, the nonprofit has been making a difference in Los Alamitos and the surrounding communities for more than 65 years.

“We’re here for all the kids and their families,” said Lumme. “We’re here to enrich their lives, and we never turn them away for an inability to pay. It’s a part of who we are, dedicated and deeply rooted in the community.”

Coming this summer is The Youth Center’s new Camp S.H.A.R.K. (Science, Hands On & Happy, Art and Action, Recreation, Knowledge) which offers kids ages 5 to 12 a marine biology perspective with activities and themes as well as new classes. Classes include snorkeling certification, build it Lego robotics, wacky tennis academy and soccer camps, junior journalist class, junior reporter and TV star class, and The Voice singing class as well as Percussion/Rhythm Around the World. Optional new field trips include going to the Cabrillo Aquarium, boarding tall ships at the Los Angeles Marine Institute and hands on science aboard the RV Challenger at the Long Beach Marine Institute.

“Thanks to our supporters, we’re able to bring this new and innovative camp this year,” said Lumme. “As an award-winning nonprofit, we proudly bring new and exciting programming to our community.”

Although their Community Support Campaign ended on April 8, the Youth Center accepts contributions throughout the year. If you’d like to give to them, please visit online at www.theyouthcenter.org/donate-online.asp or call their office at 562-493-4043. Registrations are now open for Camp S.H.A.R.K. or Teen Camp. To register, please visit online at www.theyouthcenter.org/summer-camp.asp.

