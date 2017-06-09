The FBI is hiring in a big way. They are looking for special agents, accountants, scientists, attorneys, office personnel, and more. Positions are open in Orange County and worldwide.

“At the local, state, and federal levels, this is a very rewarding career,” stated Laura Eimiller, FBI Press Relations. “The FBI brings to the table opportunities for travel and careers in different crime areas. You can switch to other states and locations, along with opportunities in law enforcement and adventure. It’s a good career choice.”

When thinking of the FBI, many people, only consider opportunities such as a special agent, and hiring for agents is on-going. Consider, though that many more career opportunities exist in every facet of the agency.

Right now, they are hiring agents who speak a foreign language, especially Farsi, Chinese, Korean, Urdu, and Cambodian.

Other areas for which they are actively seeking candidates include: law, emergency medicine, Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), attorneys, engineers, detectives, scientists with lab experience, and pilots (helicopter, fixed-wing). Other positions with the agency for which hiring is announced when openings occur include: electronics technician, victim advocate, analysis personnel and more. Additionally, they seek candidates with a military background in Special Forces or explosives, and WMD and intelligence experts.

If any of these positions describes you, consider applying, although a few minimum requirements must be met. For special agent positions, candidates must be 23-to-36-1/2 years of age. Some exceptions are made for military personnel. Also, a U.S.-accredited bachelor’s degree, three years of full-time work experience and a valid U.S. driver’s license are needed.

Applicants for non-agent positions must be age 18 and over, and a U.S. citizen with no felony record. All positions are subject to drug restrictions.

A special event was held May 9 in Hollywood with FBI Director James Comey scheduled to speak. A few hours before the event, Director Comey was fired by President Trump.

The event was held as scheduled, with Deirdre Fike, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Field Office in Los Angeles, and other guest speakers presenting reasons why one would want to work for the FBI. More than 600 candidates were deemed qualified to attend, with several hundred in attendance.

The event was held specifically to attract highly skilled and diverse talent as part of the FBI’s Diversity Agent Recruitment program. Specialty teams had representatives present from Evidence Response, Underwater Search and Evidence Recovery, Crisis Negotiation, Behavioral Analysis, Special Agent Bomb Technicians, and more.

“We want to reach diverse communities,” said Eimiller. “In some cultures, there can be a fear of law enforcement, while in others it is a family career.” The agency is working to reach those who may not traditionally think of the FBI as a career choice.

The agency employs 13,538 Special Agents, 2,252 of whom are from identified minority groups. The current breakdown of agents, provided by the FBI, includes: American Indian/Alaska Native, .35%; Asian, 4.51%; Black/African American, 4.39%; Hispanic/Latino, 6.47%; White, 83.37%; Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, 0.14%; and Multi-Racial, 0.78%.

Information about hiring requirements, openings, and to sign up for job alerts may all be found online at www.FBIjobs.gov.

This article appeared in the May 17, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.