Welcome the holiday season with the return of Winter Wonderland at the Plaza presented by Arrowhead Products in December.

Bring your friends and family on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. to St. Isidore Historical Plaza at 10961 Reagan St. and see it transformed into a festive holiday-themed “wonderland.”

Enjoy a beautiful, community-centered evening with your Los Alamitos neighbors and take part in this magical kick-off to the holiday season complete with Christmas tree lighting, Santa’s village, snow play, arts and crafts, refreshments, performance groups, class demonstrations, vendor booths, food trucks, and more.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Arrowhead Products. Other sponsors include Southland Credit Union, MedPost Urgent Care, The Youth Center, Berro Orthodontics, Ganahl Lumber, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Alamitos Eye Care, Run Racing, OC Breeze, Orange County Neighborhood Newspapers, Chang Orthodontics, and Build It Workspace.

Admission is free, but everyone is encouraged to bring three canned goods to the event to support a Canned Food Drive for the benefit of local charities including Summer Harvest, Grateful Hearts, Precious Life, and Casa Youth Shelter.

For more information, please visit www.cityoflosalamitos.org or contact the Recreation and Community Services Department at 562-430-1073.