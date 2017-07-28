Winning $10 million on a California Lottery California Gold Scratchers game would be enough excitement for anyone. But factor in the fact that two police units raced to the winning store location, and you quickly have memories for a lifetime! “Oh absolutely, it was quite incredible. But I like to keep to myself, so I snuck off and left as soon as I could,” said Richard Maciel, owner of the $10 million lucky ticket.

So, this is what happened: Last month on his way to the office, Maciel stopped by the Cypress Smoke Shop, which is located at 4041 Ball Rd. in Cypress, to pick up a cigar. He decided to also purchase a California Gold Scratchers ticket. That’s when things got – to put it mildly – a little bit crazy!

“I saw all of the zeros (on the Scratchers ticket) and the guy next to me said, ‘Look, you won ten thousand dollars.’ I said ‘no’ and he said, ‘Oh, that’s one hundred thousand dollars.’ I said, ‘No, it’s more than that!’” It sure was. Maciel had won $10 million – the game’s top prize (and the most you can win on any California Lottery Scratchers!) [Maciel has the option of taking the $10 million in annual installments of $400,000 over the next 25 years, or a lump sum cash amount of $5.8 million.]

“Then things got a little noisy to the point where it drew a crowd,” Maciel recalled, describing how everyone in the store was celebrating his big win. “Soon after that, the Cypress Police arrived at the store. They came because someone in the parking lot heard all the people screaming. Maybe they thought it was a robbery! Two police officers came in thinking something was happening. They even took a picture when they found out there was no crime in progress. They were happy! I’ll tell you, news travels fast,” Maciel said. “Yea, I really didn’t expect the police!”

The Cypress Smoke Shop wins as well because it’s receiving a $50,000 retailer bonus check just for selling the winning ticket. (The retailer bonus is paid from a separate fund and is not deducted from the winner’s prize money.)

Maciel, who says he’s won multiple $1,000 California Lottery prizes in the past, as well as a $5,000 prize, is still letting it all sink in. “I love playing and scratching, but I never dreamed I’d win one of the big amounts. But there’s always that chance. I guess that’s why people play!”

As for what he plans on doing with some of his winnings, Maciel admits he’s still not sure. “I’ve always had peace of mind, but now I have a little bit more. I’m just thankful and blessed. That’s about all I can say.”

Richard Maciel declined any potential requests for media interviews or to take a winner photo.

This article appeared in the July 12, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.