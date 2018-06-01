In a previous issue of the Sun News, a question was asked in “Sidewalk Talk.” “What does Memorial Day mean to you?” Of the four people who responded, one said, “Drink beer with the family.” Another stated, “It’s a day to eat a lot of food.” Another said, ”Play 4-6 games of soccer.” One person offered, “a good day to take notice of troops … especially over holidays.” REALLY!!

I’ll allow that question was asked on the spot and had to be a short answer. I admit I did not use their entire quotation but only wrote the “gist” of their answers. Unfortunately, those responses are very similar to the answers from hundreds of millions of other people. Answers such as, “let’s go shopping,” “go on a 3-day vacation,” “fly home,” “catch up on my sleep.” Go buy a car, furniture, or clothing,” etc. (Yes, I have said and done some of these activities. These are some of the pleasures so many millions of us fought for to enjoy.)

But, none of the four responders mentioned anything about any military personnel who gave up their American life style; or the jobs and careers and employment benefits they would have enjoyed; or the higher education they could have received; or the family life they might have enjoyed at birthdays, graduations weddings, etc. if they hadn’t taken the time and suffered the consequences to serve in our nation’s armed forces.

None of the people interviewed said anything about any military veteran who DIED for what Memorial Day is all about. Over the past few centuries, millions of our ablest men and women veterans died to preserve our national Freedom And Liberty for which so many living people now take for granted.

How many of our countrymen visit a cemetery; attend a patriotic parade, or a national ceremony; or pay their respects in a religious place of worship to the “Honorees of Memorial Day”?

Take a few minutes to compare how millions of people in the U S A, and hundreds of countries worldwide, for all their men, women and children; the ill, healthy, wealthy or poor and the elderly, are suffering grievous losses of family members and/or severe wounds and premature deaths from invading “cowardly-conquerors.” Those countries have too limited means of adequate weaponry and/or determined military personnel (as we have in America) to protect the populace from the selfish onslaught of ill-advised or self-taught, murderous “suicide bombers.”

In previous generations, “Patriotism” had a much greater, deeper, more meaningful feeling.

We were very proud to wave and salute the American Flag. The recitation of “The Pledge of Allegiance” gave us greater appreciation of our country, our Constitution, and our laws. Despite the so-called difficulty in singing “The Star Spangled Banner” pockets of tears still fill the eyes of many, many millions of our people.

From the “graves of the dead veterans” We May hear their voices tell us, “Enjoy the Liberty and joyfulness of your Freedom as we veterans appreciate you remembering us on all Memorial Days, and consider your remembrance as “Paid In Full.”