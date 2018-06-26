Los Alamitos Girl Scout Troop 770 Cadettes built a Little Free Library for the Weaver Elementary Butterfly Reading Garden.

These girls are all alumni of Weaver, class of 2015, and about to become freshmen at Los Alamitos High School, who sought to give back when deciding on their Silver Award project.

One of their favorite things about Weaver is that they have a wonderful Butterfly Reading Garden. It is such a peaceful place in which to escape. As their Girl Scout Silver Award project they thought it would be nice to have immediate access to books in the Butterfly Reading Garden. That's when they discovered the Little Free Library nonprofit organization.

The Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world. Through Little Free Libraries, millions of books are exchanged each year, profoundly increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.

With approval from Dr. Briggerman, Weaver Elementary principal, the girls worked to build and install a Little Free Library in the Weaver Butterfly Reading Garden. Take a book to read and leave one to replace it, or return the original book. No need to worry about due dates or late fees, or even a library card. Now all Weaver students can enjoy easy access to a good story. The book box is there for everyone’s enjoyment.

They also received support from the Weaver Ambassador Program for volunteering to maintain the Little Free Library throughout the school year. Of course they will be back to check on things and help too.