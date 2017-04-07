This article appeared in the March 22, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.

Wow. We’re already into the third month of 2017. I wasn’t aware the month of March is designated as Women’s History Month.

The course of all history has been greatly enhanced by the fabulous contributions made by women worldwide. Individually, their personal bodies gave birth to their babies. Their involvement, courage, and dedication protected their family’s health; also influenced each child’s growth into adulthood.

Women have crossed wild oceans in rickety ships. As pioneers, they rode horses and survived stagecoach rides across barren prairies to help establish home-sites for their families. They pumped water out of wells. They grew much of their food in their own vegetable gardens. Pioneer women learned how to load and fire their weapons to protect their households.

Women of all ages have participated in all types and sizes of wars including the American Revolutionary War, the Civil War, and many other more recent battles.

During World War 2, women served in many professional capacities such as nurses and doctors. Others prepared bandages, others folded parachutes. Many women-pilots flew new airplanes from the manufacturers’ areas to the war zones. Some mothers and daughters sold War Bonds to help pay for the war. They also collected discarded tin cans and other metals that could be converted into the types of metal that could be made into war weapons and ammunition.

Millions of women labored in rural farms and homesteads through all types of inclement weather, including heavy rainstorms, deep snowfalls, horrible tornados, and disastrous earthquakes. The women resolved numerous sacrifices to keep their home fires lit.

A few years before the Imperial Japanese struck Pearl Harbor in 1941, many American factories were already manufacturing war weapons for our French and British Allies. After the U S declared war on the Axis powers, our people worked more diligently to produce weaponry and all other needs for our military services.

As millions of male employees were drafted or enlisted into the armed forces, millions of women left their rural homes and moved to the cities where they could be employed as factory and/or office workers. Women and men, all over America became involved in our arsenal of democracy.

In 1942, as I worked at Fisher Body (a division of General Motors). I became quite proficient as a riveter, and a rivet repairman to replace any rivets that wouldn’t pass final inspection. Our jobs were to build the “nacells.” These were the aluminum covers for the B-25 Bomber engines. Ultimately, I was assigned to train new female employees to become efficient riveters. These women nicknamed themselves as Rosie the Riveters.

Ed, the foreman, and I were the only men in our department. I didn’t know the company kept getting “service deferments” for me to keep me working at Fisher Body. On February 8, 1943, my two buddies and I enlisted in the Army.

Meanwhile, ladies of all ages put much of their time and effort in numerous activities while serving in the American Red Cross. On the day my army unit was scheduled to sail overseas from New York City, several female volunteers on the dock were offering fresh doughnuts to our troops.

While I was walking up the gangplank to board the ship and being fullypacked with my backpack, mess-kit, bedroll, helmet, carbine, ammo belt, etc. a beautiful young lady asked me, “Soldier, would you like to have a doughnut?”

I kidded by answering, “Yes, thank you... and may I have another one for my brother... he’s in Michigan.” She laughed and said, “Sure, take as many as you like.”

I said, “Just two will be enough.” She placed two doughnuts in my hand.

I walked a few steps up the gangplank. I started to lose my balance and while I was trying to manage my equipment, I accidentally dropped both donuts into the ocean.

While I was in overseas war service, I saw only a few situations where women were involved. There was one German woman we named as Anzio Annie who broadcast over our field telephones and radios all kinds of propaganda and false reports about American wives and sweethearts were being sexually involved with men in America. Her purpose was to rile our soldiers and worsen our morale. It only worked on some men. Most of us enjoyed the music and songs of the 1940’s played by the big bands such as Glenn Miller and Benny Goodman and others.

It was the most wonderful day when our troops paraded through Rome and the young Italian ladies hugged and kissed many of our soldiers, and gave us fresh flowers and bottles of wine.

As another example, my most memorable day during World War 2 when I, as an artillery forward-observer viewing through my “B C Scope,” saw about a dozen local women with their brooms and mops, striking many German soldiers on their helmeted heads, their backs, and shoulders. Even though the soldiers were armed with rifles and pistols, they quickly left that combat area.

I reported what I saw to our lieutenant who urgently phoned our firing-control group to immediately cease fire.

Thus, it was those women who concentrated their meaningful, broom and mop aggressiveness that chased our enemy-soldiers out of the beautiful city of Heidelberg. Their unexpected participation in this “womanly-battle” saved many beautiful, age-old colleges and universities, splendid churches and cathedrals, countless homes, businesses, and best of all, prevented the numerous, horrible wounds and deaths that could have occurred.

Women have achieved great fame in all sectors of life. Much of their history is recorded.

Too much is not known. Perhaps having the month of March acknowledged as Women’s History Month will help us to learn more about their great achievements.

Bill Thomas of Rossmoor is a Veteran of World War II, and Past Commander of VFW Post 4048, and American Legion Post 857. Email vvbthomasvets@gmail.com to contact Bill.