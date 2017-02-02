Citizens of the City of La Palma are invited to submit applications for current vacancies on the three Council Appointed Committees – the Community Activities and Beautification Committee, the Development Committee, and the Traffic Safety Committee.

The Community Activities and Beautification (CAB) Committee works with City staff to coordinate City special events including Arbor Day, Memorial Day, Concerts in the Park, and the annual Holiday Tree Lighting event. CAB members meet on the second Tuesday of each month from September to June. The CAB Committee currently has two vacancies, each with four-year terms.

The Development Committee works with City Staff to review the City’s development projects and meets bimonthly on the second Monday of odd months. Three vacancies exist with four-year terms.

The role of the Traffic Safety Committee is to identify and make recommendations to the Council on improvements in La Palma traffic conditions. The Traffic Safety Committee meets quarterly, with special meetings conducted on an as-needed basis. The Traffic Safety Committee currently has three vacancies, with four-year terms.

Applications for all vacancies are available at www.cityoflapalma.org/committees or at La Palma City Hall.

The application deadline has been extended to Jan. 29.

If you have any questions or for further information, please contact La Palma’s City Clerk’s office at 714-690-3334.