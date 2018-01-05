Dr. Juan M. Benitez, candidate for Long Beach Unified School District’s Board of Education, 3rd district seat, received the endorsements of the Teachers Association of Long Beach, the Long Beach Firefighters Association Local 372, and the Long Beach Police Officers Association.

Dr. Benitez, a history professor and Executive Director at the Center for Community Engagement (CCE) at California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) has over 20 years of experience in higher education. He has been a faculty member at CSULB since 2001 and currently serves as the CCE’s Executive Director, where he heads campus-wide community engagement projects, programs, and initiatives. He has helped raise nearly $3 million in funding for education, health and civic projects in the region, working with over 100 nonprofit organizations and community groups as well as thousands of students and community members.

Barry Welsch, President of the Teachers Association of Long Beach, stated, “Juan Benitez is an educator who understands the opportunities and challenges facing the Long Beach Unified School District. He listens to the needs of parents, students, and teachers, and he will make sure they have the resources they need for success.”

Rex Pritchard, President of the Long Beach Firefighters Association Local 372, added, “Juan Benitez is a parent, educator and leader that has our support because he has dedicated his life to education and fights for every student.”

Jim Foster, President of the Long Beach Police Officers Association also stated, “Dr. Juan M. Benitez’s experience, education, and leadership skills are exactly what the families of the Long Beach Unified School District need and deserve. He has a long history of bringing groups together to support the educational needs of our students and the professional needs of our teachers. Our Board of Directors unanimously supports Dr. Juan M. Benitez for the Long Beach Unified School District Board.”

Benitez added, “I’m looking forward to working together with our teachers, firefighters, and police officers alongside students, parents and community members to make sure that ALL students in LBUSD have equitable opportunities to succeed and achieve their dreams.”

Dr. Benitez is the proud father of a kindergartener that just started school in LBUSD and holds his Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). School climate and safety, college and career readiness and community and parent engagement are the areas that Dr. Benitez will prioritize.