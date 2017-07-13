If you have ever longed for the excitement of Buenos Aires and the romance of the tango under the moonlight, then be at St Isidore Historical Plaza on the evening of July 15.

Begin your evening with fine beverages and authentic cuisine from Argentina and then sit back and enjoy the music, the songs and dances of Argentina.

The Plaza’s event planners have long prepared for a summer program of entertainment–-a kind of nightclub--under the stars.

For this night, as you enter at 5 p.m., enjoy cocktails, wine or beer and browse the opportunity baskets before finding your seats. Dinner service begins at 6 p.m.

Catered by restaurants Regina’s of Garden Grove and El Gaucho of Anaheim, the menu offers a full Argentinian dining experience, beginning with appetizers, then a course of six different meats served en parrilla, ending with a light, refreshing dessert. To add a little extra decadence to your dining experience, local bakeries have donated lush desserts for auction. Beverages are available from the bar, however, those who reserve a table get a complimentary bottle of Argentinian Malbec.

Then after the food, the show begins.

Gabriela Crowe, popular Argentian entertainer, and her production company bring the songs and dances – the Tango, the Vals, Milonga, Zamba and the Chacarera – with all the color, rhythm and romance of this exotic country.

Tickets are available at the Plaza office, located at 10961 Reagan St., during office hours or at Paypal via the Plaza’s website: stisidorehistoricalplaza.org/events.

Call the Plaza office at 562-596-9918 for questions or reservations.

All proceeds go to the preservation and restoration of St. Isidore Historical Plaza, which is a 501c3 non-profit organization.

This article appeared in the June 28, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.