Los Al High School’s boys and girls diving teams each secured team championships at the Sunset League Diving finals held at Marina High on May 3.

Led by Head Coach, Shane Butler, the Girls Varsity team took an early lead after the first two rounds and never looked back as they finished as the top team. Mary Sojian led the team in scoring, won the Girls Individual Championship, and was named Female Diver of the Year. The Girls Varsity team includes Mary Sojian, Annie Bliss, and Charizma Orlino.

The Boys Varsity team, also led by Coach Butler, needed final dive help from all as it was a tight competition through every round. Led by sophomore standout Jake Butler, the boys’ team scored some needed points from Andres Osborn and Jeffrey Hartwyk and secured the Team Championship. Butler led all divers through every round and won both the Boys Individual Championship and Male Diver of the Year awards.

Mary Sojian and Jake Butler have qualified for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Diving Championships and both have earned number one seeds.

This article appeared in the May 17, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.